Judge releases police officers accused of the death of José Eduardo; FGE will appeal

Mérida, Yucatán (August 14, 2021) .- The Control Judge of the First Judicial District, Rómulo Antonio Bonilla Castañeda, ruled that the four police officers who were charged with the crimes of qualified homicide committed in a gang, torture aggravated and aggravated rape.

In a hearing held this Friday the 13th, at the Oral Justice Center of Mérida, he determined that although the crimes were proven, there was not enough evidence to determine that the persons presented are related to the commission of the same.

Among other evidence data, several videos were offered and released that were requested by the defendants’ defense to support their theory of the case, which were debated between them, the prosecutors and legal advisers which were finally admitted by the Control Judge.

It should be noted that the order of non-connection to the process does not prevent the State Prosecutor’s Office from continuing with the investigation to clarify the facts. This was reported by the judge to the indirect victim present at the hearing.

All of the above is based on the data presented and the narration of the events made by the direct victim himself before the MP, where he makes a list of facts and mentions that police officers, in addition to causing injuries, caused him suffering. As well as taking into account the assessment of the forensic medical expert of August 3, 2021, reflected in the autopsy protocol and with the medical note sent by the O’Horán hospital. Likewise, aggravated torture and rape are recorded in proctological examinations.

He stated that the test data established the arrest of the victim today on July 21 at 10:30 a.m., after a call from a person who said that the young man threw a stone at him, which led to his arrest on Calle 69 between 62 and 64 of the Center of this city. After which in the next 4 minutes he was transferred to the municipal jail.

However, the circumstances of detention reported by the victim do not coincide with the evidence.

There is no doubt that he was detained by municipal agents who locate the 4 defendants in that intervention, these circumstances are not overlooked, said the Judge, nor that they have been carried out by the police, however, this judge considers that the evidentiary standard establishes factual data that does not prove circumstances, not even by way of probability, that they are the defendants to whom the victim alluded in his testimony and complaint.

FGE will appeal resolution in the case of the young man from Veracruz

The State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) will present an appeal, as it contemplated in the National Code of Criminal Procedures, after the resolution of non-connection of the four defendants, related to the death of the young man from Veracruz, J.E.R.E., after the events that occurred in this capital, so the process continues and this agency will continue with the investigation until the facts are clarified.

After the decision of the First Control Judge, and the hearing where the legal situation of J.E.H.H, E.M.R.L., A.G.G.M. was resolved. and R.G.B.R., initially charged with the crimes of qualified homicide committed in a gang, aggravated rape, and aggravated torture, the FGE announced that it will make valid the appeal on this result, based on the terms established in the Penal Code.

The Prosecutor’s Office duly credited the arguments for the connection, after providing data and evidence necessary to link the four defendants to the process, so it will continue with the investigation of the case until the facts are clarified.

The State Attorney General’s Office will continue to follow up on the case and will get to the bottom of this matter, investigating each piece of evidence and reporting promptly, seeking that justice is done.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







