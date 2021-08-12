Jose Eduardo’s mother meets with Renan Barrera and declares that there are more people involved in the death of her son

Mérida, Yucatán, (August 12, 2021).- Mrs. Dora María Echeverría, the mother of José Eduardo, the young man who died after being tortured and raped by agents of the Municipal Police of Mérida, assured that she does not trust the municipal authorities, and this was corroborated in a meeting held on Wednesday, August 11 with Mayor Renán Barrera Concha.

On the contrary, she said that she does trust the State Attorney General’s Office because they are not gathering all the evidence to integrate the file against the accused. “They are concerned with clarifying what happened,” she said.

Interviewed after leaving a meeting with Renán Barrera, at the Municipal Palace, Mrs. Ravelo Echeverría said that she trusts that at the hearing tomorrow, those accused of causing the death of her son will be brought to trial.

The meeting with the mayor was held at the Municipal Palace for approximately one hour.

The victim complained that she was not allowed in with her lawyers, only with the lawyer Andrés Nieves, who was not allowed to speak. “I feel like they wanted to frame me,” she said.

She stated that the meeting with Renán Barrera “did not leave a good taste in her mouth”, and assured that there are more people implicated in the torture and rape of her son.

She called for all those involved to be legally detained and prosecuted.

Mrs. Revelo Echeverría is back in Mérida to attend the second hearing tomorrow for the alleged murder of José Eduardo. In this diligence, it is expected that the police officers accused of the crime will be linked to the process and their preventive detention will be ratified, which would now be three to four months to conclude the investigations of the case.

Present at the meeting was José Eduardo’s brother, who accompanied his mother on this tragic trip to Mérida in search of justice.

The young man said that Mayor Renán Barrera did not tell them anything new, other than what he has repeated in interviews and journalistic notes.

Source: Yucatan Ahora

