José Eduardo Ravelo´s mother is meeting Human Rights authorities Monday, August 16th

Mérida, Yucatán, (August 16, 2021).- María Ravelo, mother of José Eduardo, the young man who was allegedly murdered and sexually abused by elements of the Mérida Municipal Police, will meet today August 16th with Alejandro Encinas, undersecretary of Human Rights, Population and Migration of the Ministry of the Interior.
María Ravelo regretted the late filtering of the videos of how José Eduardo was treated, because “perhaps that would have softened him or would have given the judge another perspective” who issued an order of non-binding The trial of four people for the crimes of qualified homicide committed in a gang, aggravated torture and aggravated rape against José Eduardo Ravelo.
María Ravelo indicated that they can still appeal the judge’s decision on the order not to be linked to the process, which “is already being worked on.”
“I am confident that Mr. López Obrador will be able to help find justice in this case,” she added.
María Ravelo, the mother of the young man from Veracruz, revealed that when she went to the Forensic Medical Service, the forensic doctor reviewed him and said that it seemed that he had a perforated lung and affirmed that he had been raped since at first glance it could be seen that there was damage in his rectum.
Source: Yucatan ahora
