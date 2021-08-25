Jagger and Richards pay tribute to Rolling Stones bandmate Charlie Watts

Sir Mick Jagger and Keith Richards have paid tribute to their bandmate Charlie Watts, following the death of the Rolling Stones drummer.

In posts on Twitter and Instagram, singer Sir Mick shared a photograph of Watts smiling while seated behind a drum kit.

Guitarist Richards also took to social media to share a picture of a set of drums with a “closed” sign on them.

Watts died aged 80 in a London hospital on Tuesday, the band’s publicist said.

Watts helped them become, with the Beatles, one of the bands who took rock ‘n’ roll to the masses in the 1960s with classics such as (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction, Jumpin’ Jack Flash, Get Off My Cloud and Sympathy for the Devil.

Beatles Sir Paul McCartney and Sir Ringo Starr were among the other stars from the world of rock to remember Watts.

Sir Paul described Watts as “a lovely guy” and “a fantastic drummer” who was “steady as a rock”, while Fab Four drummer Sir Ringo said on Twitter: “God bless Charlie Watts we’re going to miss you man”.

Sir Elton John wrote on Twitter: “A very sad day. Charlie Watts was the ultimate drummer. The most stylish of men, and such brilliant company.”

Other fellow drummers paid homage, with The Police’s Stewart Copeland telling BBC Radio 5 Live that Watts had a “unique rhythmic personality” that set him apart.

“He’s unique, he’s irreplaceable,” he said. “There’s only one guy with that sound.

