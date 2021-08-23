Increasing protests against the CFE, the Bojorquez neighborhood has been without electricity for 4 days

Mérida, Yucatán, (August 23, 2021) .- Neighbors of the Bojórquez neighborhood of Mérida closed two streets in protest against the ineffective work of the National Electricity Commission (CFE) since they have been without the service provided by the so-called “world-class company”, after the passage of Storm Grace on Thursday 19.
Shortly after 7:00 p.m., those affected decided to close Calle 114 between 59 H and Circuito Colonias, placing stones, branches, chairs, and burning tires, forcing drivers to deviate.
“We have been protesting for three hours and so far no authority has appeared, so we will be here all night, and tomorrow too, until they listen to us,” said one of the protesters.
Likewise, they considered the attitude of the CFE a mockery, because “during the afternoon of this Sunday the 22nd, they were working to restore the service two blocks away from here and then they left, and we still have no power,” said one of the residents.
In the four days that they have been without power, “we cannot keep food in the fridge, and we cannot sleep due to the heat and mosquitoes,” said another citizen.
Due to the closure of both streets, public transport bus drivers of routes 59 KG Bojórquez, as well as the two routes of Circuito Poniente, had to take a detour.
Source: Yucatan Ahora
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
