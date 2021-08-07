IMSS assures that it provides care to a Mérida child who was born with an incomplete esophagus

Mérida, Yucatán, (August 07, 2021) .- The Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) assures that the child Rubén Cervera Luna, who was born with a type 1 esophageal outbreak, has been treated at the Regional General Hospital No. 12 and in his Family Medicine Unit (UMF) of assignment, derived from the ailments that he has presented since his birth.
In a statement, the IMSS affirms that the UMF has granted preventive management for his age, as well as control and care for his development and growth.
The newsletter adds that Rubén requires assessment for the specialty of Pediatrics and Pediatric Surgery, so priority appointments have been arranged for him as soon as possible.
In this way, he already has an appointment at the UMF on August 9 for the administrative management of the patient’s needs.
As we publish, Rubén was born with a type 1 esophageal disturbance, that is, his esophagus is not connected to his stomach, which prevents him from eating food as we are naturally used to, and he has to do it through a tube.
In order for him to lead a normal life, the currently two-year-old boy requires an expensive surgery, which will have to be performed in a private clinic at a cost of 180 thousand pesos.
The child’s mother, Flor Luna Marín, assured that the IMSS has ignored the little patient, since, under the pretext of the Covid-9 pandemic, Social Security does not even provide medical attention and does not follow up on the infant’s condition.
However, the IMSS has already said that preventive management is being granted for his case, as well as control and attention to his development and growth.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
