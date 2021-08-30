  • Headlines,
    • Hurricane Nora weakens to tropical storm after slamming Mexico’s Pacific coast

    Hurricane Nora caused floods and landslides along Mexico’s Pacific coast Sunday while making landfall again and passing just inland of the Mazatlan resort area before veering into the Gulf of California and weakening into a tropical storm.

    Communities in the coastal states of Michoacan, Colima, and Jalisco experienced heavy rain and rough surf as the storm moved northward hugging the shoreline.

    The Jalisco state government said a teenager from Spain died Saturday night when a hotel partially collapsed in Puerto Vallarta amid severe flooding when Nora passed by the tourist city as a Category 1 hurricane. A woman was also missing thereafter her car was swept away. Officials said flooding damaged 500 homes and two people were injured in a landslide.

    Six fishermen from the state of Guerrero were listed as missing at sea.

    Nora’s maximum sustained winds had weakened to 60 mph by midafternoon Sunday and it was moving to the north-northwest at 12 mph. Its center was about 105 miles northwest of Mazatlan.

    In Puerto Vallarta, two rivers overflowed during the storm and flooded part of the center of the town. A torrent of water shattered a bridge and took away part of a small four-story boutique hotel where the dead boy was found Sunday after eight hours of searching. The rest of his family escaped before the collapse, authorities said.

    Source: Excelsior

