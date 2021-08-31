Hurricane “Nora” causes damage in 44 municipalities in 6 Mexican States

A total of 355 thousand users in Jalisco, Colima and Nayarit are left without electricity

MEXICO, (August 31, 2021).- The Mexican government reported this Monday, August 30, that the passage of hurricane “Nora” this weekend along the Pacific coast left 44 municipalities in six states damaged, as well as one minor dead, one missing person, and 355 thousand homes without electricity.

The deceased is a minor whose body was located yesterday after a collapse in a hotel in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco.

Curro Prados Asensio, 13 years old, was found dead among the collapsed penthouse structure of the old Surtidora building. Photo: (SPECIAL / Jalisco Civil Protection)

Laura Velázquez, the national coordinator of Civil Protection, said that there is another person missing and one injured.

During the morning press conference of López Obrador in Mexico City, Velázquez explained that, according to data from the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE), 355 thousand users in Jalisco, Colima, and Nayarit were left without electricity, which they will see his service completely restored during this Monday.

The Civil Protection coordinator explained that 44 municipalities in six western and northern states of the country had fallen trees and the collapse of some structures, as well as the overflow of 30 rivers.

As he explained, the Army, the Navy, and the National Guard rescued 155 people, while 225 were evacuated and 562 took refuge in authorized shelters.

Category 1 hurricane “Nora” made landfall in Jalisco on Saturday and continued its journey through the states of Nayarit and Sinaloa, where it was degraded to a tropical storm on Sunday.

According to a report from the National Meteorological System at 4:00 am (9:00 GMT) this Monday, Nora lost strength until there was low remaining pressure in the northwest of Sinaloa.

Hurricane season

The damage caused by Nora is in addition to the torrential rains generated the previous week by hurricane “Grace”, which originated in the Atlantic, caused the death of 11 people, eight in the eastern state of Veracruz and three in the central state of Puebla.

So far, hurricanes Andrés, Blanca, Carlos, Dolores, Enrique, Felicia, Guillermo, Hilda, Ignacio, Jimena, Kevin, Linda, Marty and Nora have formed in the Pacific.

It should remember the Tropical Storm “Dolores” which made landfall on June 19 and had a special impact in the states of Colima and Michoacán, leaving three dead due to electrical storms.

Last May, the National Water Commission (Conagua) predicted the formation of between 14 and 20 named systems in the Pacific Ocean for this season, while for the Atlantic it predicted 15 to 19.

