HURRICANE GRACE LEAVES THOUSANDS OF CFE USERS WITHOUT ELECTRICITY IN YUCATÁN

The Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) reports that, due to the presence of heavy rains and winds in the state of Quintana Roo and Yucatán, associated with Hurricane Grace, 180,429 users have been affected.
With immediate restoration work, in accordance with its emergency care protocols, the CFE has restored the electricity supply to 10 percent of the affected users, which represent less than 11% of the total
users of the Federal Electricity Commission. in this region.
To take care of this emergency, a total of 1,224 electrical workers, 239 cranes, 339 vehicles, 69 emergency plants and 1 helicopter.
CFE personnel will continue working until the electricity supply is re-established in a normal manner for all the affected users.
The CFE, through the National Civil Protection System, is in close coordination with the Ministry of National Defense, the Ministry of the Navy, the National Water Commission, the Ministry of Health, state and municipal governments, to attend to this contingency.
