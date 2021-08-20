Hurricane Grace is now heading towards Mainland Mexico

Grace, which gained strength on Friday to become a hurricane as it passed over the Gulf of Mexico, is expected to strike the eastern coast of Mexico’s mainland on Friday night.

The National Hurricane Center warned that preparations to protect life and property should be rushed in the hurricane warning area, which included the coast of mainland Mexico from Puerto Veracruz to Cabo Rojo. A tropical storm warning was in effect north of Cabo Rojo to Barra del Tordo.

The storm thrashed the Yucatán Peninsula as a hurricane on Thursday, bringing strong winds, heavy rain, power failures, and hundreds of evacuations before it weakened to a tropical storm. It became a hurricane again early Friday.

Just days earlier, the same storm had brought flooding to Haiti, hurting recovery efforts after a devastating earthquake struck the country on Saturday.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL ARTICLE ON THE NYT







Comments

comments