Hurricane Grace advances over the Yucatan Peninsula (it will pass over Merida around 2 p.m.)

Mérida, Yucatán, (August 19, 2021).- Hurricane Grace is moving over land and is about to enter Yucatecan territory, once it entered the Yucatan Peninsula in the vicinity of Tulum.
It passed through the community of Ichmul, in the municipality of Chikindzonot.
Grace is expected to continue moving west in the next few hours. Likewise, a weakening and a tropical storm is expected as it moves over southern Yucatan.
Here is some information the governor released based on Grace’s most recent update:
-Entrance from the center of the system to the state: 9 am on August 19 at 11 km east-southeast of #Ichmul, #Chikindzonot, # Yucatán.
-Departure from the center of the state system: 2 pm on August 19, 18 km west of the municipal seat of #SantaElena.
-In the state, its effects will cease to be felt at 12 am on August 20, 2021, its remnants may leave scattered moderate rains.
Effects in Merida:
-It is expected to pass as a Tropical Storm 80 km south of the municipal seat of # Mérida between 12 pm and 2 pm with winds of 62 to 92 km / h.
-Moderate to heavy rain is expected after 10:00 am on Thursday, August 19, and heavy to very heavy from 2 pm to 6 pm, gradually decreasing to moderate with showers.
-Sustained Tropical Storm winds of 62 km / h and gusts of 92 km / h from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm.
Source: Yucatan ahora
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
SSP arrests three subjects who shot a man in the head in Tekax, Yucatan
Tekax, Yucatan, (August 19, 2021).- Three.
-
People in the U.S. who received Moderna’s or Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine will be eligible for a booster dose in September
MARKET WATCH Federal health officials said.
-
What is it like to go on holiday to Europe right now?
For some people, summer 2021 held.
-
The U.S donates 1.75 million Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to Mexico
Mexico is set to receive the.
-
GM workers defeat union in the first test of USMCA in Mexico
(Reuters) – Workers at a General.
-
As Grace hits the Yucatan, Henri strengthens into a category 1
Hurricane Grace, a Category 1 storm,.
-
AMLO backs Cenbank hikes over inflation, but slams board member for criticizing his plan
(Reuters) – Mexican President Andres Manuel.
-
Gulf Shores Alabama becomes a Covid hotspot
GULF SHORES, Ala. (AP) — Tourists.
-
Ticul, Yucatan wins a gold medal for having the best chocolate in the world
Ticul.- The company Ki’Xocolatl, from Mathieu.
-
What to do when a hurricane threatens
When the storm approaches, don’t get.
Leave a Comment