Hurricane Grace advances over the Yucatan Peninsula (it will pass over Merida around 2 p.m.)

Mérida, Yucatán, (August 19, 2021).- Hurricane Grace is moving over land and is about to enter Yucatecan territory, once it entered the Yucatan Peninsula in the vicinity of Tulum.

It passed through the community of Ichmul, in the municipality of Chikindzonot.

Grace is expected to continue moving west in the next few hours. Likewise, a weakening and a tropical storm is expected as it moves over southern Yucatan.

Here is some information the governor released based on Grace’s most recent update:

-Entrance from the center of the system to the state: 9 am on August 19 at 11 km east-southeast of #Ichmul, #Chikindzonot, # Yucatán.

-Departure from the center of the state system: 2 pm on August 19, 18 km west of the municipal seat of #SantaElena.

-In the state, its effects will cease to be felt at 12 am on August 20, 2021, its remnants may leave scattered moderate rains.

Effects in Merida:

-It is expected to pass as a Tropical Storm 80 km south of the municipal seat of # Mérida between 12 pm and 2 pm with winds of 62 to 92 km / h.

-Moderate to heavy rain is expected after 10:00 am on Thursday, August 19, and heavy to very heavy from 2 pm to 6 pm, gradually decreasing to moderate with showers.

-Sustained Tropical Storm winds of 62 km / h and gusts of 92 km / h from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm.

Source: Yucatan ahora

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







