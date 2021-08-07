Hotel Fiesta Americana in Cancun once again claims the beach as a “private area”

They placed tape, ropes and furniture to prevent the general population from passing through.

Cancun, Quintana Roo, (August 07, 2021).- The Fiesta Americana hotel, located at kilometer 9.2 of the Cancun hotel zone, once again fenced off a part of the beach and posted signs indicating that it is a “private area. “

The signs and the dividing lines are less than eight meters from the coastline, that is, 20 meters within the Federal Maritime Terrestrial Zone (Zofemat), whose transit is free for all Mexicans, as it is owned by the nation.

On the left side of the hotel complex, yellow tape, ropes, and furniture were placed, preventing the general population from passing through. The area is frequented by bathers who walk towards the Punta Cancun area.

For hotels to be able to place lounge chairs and others in the Federal Maritime Terrestrial Zone, they require a permit issued by the Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources (Semarnat), in exchange for paying the respective right of use.

However, even with a concession, they do not have the right to close the beaches, as if it were private property.

The General Law of National Assets establishes that concessionaires must allow free transit through their facilities, in case there are no public accesses nearby.

“In the event that there are no public roads or accesses from the public thoroughfare, the owners of land adjacent to the federal maritime-terrestrial zone must allow free access to it, as well as to the maritime beaches, through the accesses that exist for this purpose, the Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources agrees with the owners ”, it reads verbatim in article 127.

The same Law states that access to the maritime beaches and the federal maritime terrestrial zone contiguous to them may not be inhibited, restricted, hindered, or conditioned except in the cases established by the regulations.

