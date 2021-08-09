Hospitalizations on the rise in the Yucatan Peninsula

MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (August 09, 2021).- With the registration of 22 new cases this week, intra-hospital infections in Yucatán reach 661, a figure that represents an increase of 49.2 percent compared to last year, which reported 443 cases at the same period of time.

In this way, intra-hospital infections called Health Care-Associated Infections (IAAS) continue to rise rapidly in the Yucatan Peninsula, since only this week a case was confirmed every two hours, revealed the federal Ministry of Health.

In the last reported week (No. 29, from July 18 to 24), 627 new cases of IAAS were detected throughout the country, of which 44 are from Quintana Roo, 22 are from Yucatán, and 16 are from Campeche.

The states of the Peninsula are among the 12 states with the highest incidence of hospitalizations. In Quintana Roo the increase was notable, of 300 times, since in 2021 there were 675 cases, while in 2020 there were only 22. In Campeche there was an increase of 89 percent, going from 263 cases to 497.

As reported, until August 6th, there was a registry of 251 people hospitalized for Covid-19 in public hospitals in Yucatán.

According to specialists, this problem occurs in public sector clinics and hospitals as well as in private ones as a result of various factors such as lack of hygiene in hospitals as well as negligence committed by medical nurses or cleaning employees, etc. It can also be due to outbreaks of certain diseases that are not controlled and the delay in the timely detection of the disease, among others.

One of the repercussions derived from this situation is the prolongation of hospital stays since 63 percent of patients who suffer an infection associated with medical care have a prolonged hospital stay, which can be up to 22 days.

The most frequent infections are those of surgical wounds, urinary tract, and lower respiratory tract; these last ones lead to pneumonia and are the most common infections that can be acquired inside a hospital.

Patients are susceptible to any disease, given their health condition, so it can be spread by a pathogen that is in the environment or at the time of touching an infected object.

