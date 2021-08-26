Homún children protest and say they do not want a pig farm

Merida Yucatan, (August 26, 2021).- This August 25, boys and girls from Homún delivered letters to the Second District Judge, Rogelio Leal Mota, asking him not to allow a pig farm to continue contaminating its cenotes and affecting the health of the population.

This judge will define this Thursday, August 26, whether or not to maintain the definitive suspension against the farm, granted since October 9, 2018, by the Fourth District judge, which has been ratified by the Collegiate Court in Matters of Labor and Administration of the Fourteenth Circuit, and which has also been confirmed by the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN), before the Indignation of the local population of Homun.

Photo: (La jornada maya)

Around 11 in the morning, the children arrived accompanied by their mothers and members of the Homún community. They carried posters with various messages and wore masks with designs of the vegetation and animals of the region.

Some of the slogans that were read on their posters were: “The people of Homún do not want the farm”, “no to the farm”, “Why do they damage something that cannot speak?” Would you give contaminated water to your children? ”, among others.

Also, in some of the letters, they ask the judge not to allow the farm to harm the air, water, and health.

Photo: (La jornada maya)

Some of the letters were accompanied by drawings where they portrayed the beauty of its cenotes: “Please do not allow the farm, I beg you”, “Hello, I am Kenia, and I ask you to please do not open the pig farm, because they will damage the air I breathe and the water that we drink here in my town of Homún. I depend on clean air because I suffer from asthma and if they damage I would get seriously ill because of the smells and emissions that are very bad for my health “, “I want to have the chance of caring for the cenotes and nature ”

“We have come to the city of Mérida to deliver these letters, which the girls and boys wrote, they also feel like guardians of the Homún cenotes, and of course they are! How could it not be, if since childhood they are already surrounded by these natural wonders that are being polluted and destroyed!

The children of Homun want to express their opinion, because they know that today the judge will define whether or not to maintain the suspension pf the farm.

“We are the ‘chichan kanan ts’ono’oto’ob’, the small guardians of the cenotes, and we are here to deliver a message for the Judge,” they said.

Photo: (La jornada maya)

In addition, they pointed out that the Maya people of Homún remain united and remain strong; They are attentive to the resolution of this Thursday.

“We are our sons and daughters of Homun, we are the ‘a ma’alob kuxtal’,” they expressed.

Photo: (La jornada maya)

“We will not give up. Never again without our permission ”, they stated.

On the other hand, they indicated that for their struggle they have received threats, however, they assured that they are not scared of this type of retaliation against them. “Let’s hope the judge determines in favor of Homún,” they concluded.

Source: La Jornada Maya

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments