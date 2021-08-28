HIPGive launch a call for organizations to participate in the “Tierras Mayas” program

Mérida, Yucatán, (August 27, 2021).- On this day, the call was open to all non-profit groups in the Yucatan Peninsula to participate in the third edition of the Tierras Mayas program, an initiative promoted by HIPGive, the only platform for “Crowdfunding” or collective financing, focused on promoting social impact projects.

In a virtual press conference, Mapi Villalobos, HIPGive campaign marketing manager, recalled that this is an initiative that seeks to enhance the work of organizations, mainly that have to do with human, economic, human rights, and environmental development.

According to the information provided, this third edition will be held next November and it is expected that it will have greater participation than in the previous ones in which there were 12 association projects, with more than 72 thousand dollars of direct collection, added to a counterpart fund provided by HIPGive for a total of three million pesos.

Photo: (El punto sobre la i)

In the previous edition, the case of the Quintana Roo group Centinelas del Agua was mentioned, which raised four thousand dollars for an environmental and water care video-education project.

The chosen organizations receive support so that they have a successful campaign, improve their digital management skills, so they can spread their work more widely.

The criteria that are taken into account to participate in this Tierras Mayas program is that the interested groups are legally constituted by the issue of transparency, are non-profit, and that their work directly impacts the communities of the Yucatan Peninsula. Those interested can register on the page www.hipgive.org

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments