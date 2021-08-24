Have Online Casinos Changed the Gambling Landscape Permanently?

The online casino industry has changed quite a lot over the years and it’s safe to say that it’s for the better. That being said, it’s interesting to look at how it has changed the brick and mortar industry.

Battling for a Market Share

Even though brick and mortar casinos and online casinos operate in the same industry, it’s safe to say that they are all battling for market share. Online casino sites and the use of them have rocketed and many people who are new to gambling are choosing to opt for the online version as opposed to visiting a casino in person. A lot of things have helped to spur this movement, including the rise of cryptocurrency. Some online casinos are choosing to accept various forms of currency and they are also becoming much more digitised as well. You can even convert your payment online if you are betting from a different country. This is not something that you can do if you visit a brick and mortar casino.

Live Dealers

One advantage that online casinos have over brick and mortar casinos is the fact that they are able to offer live dealership games out of hours. When a gambler joins a live game, they can easily play against other people while someone on the webcam deals. Live dealer casinos have become so popular over the years because they allow gamblers to enjoy the back and forth aspect that the game is famous for but you still have the convenience of playing at home. You can also play without the distraction of having ambient noise or the conversation that is happening between other players. Live dealer games are really popular for this reason alone and it’s safe to say that it has changed the online gambling landscape for the better.

Let’s Look into the Future

While it is not unlikely that live dealers will destroy the brick and mortar casino industry, it’s safe to say that it is going to continue taking up a good amount of the market share. Of course, there will always be a place for physical casinos and this is because it is able to offer a fun and lively atmosphere. When people go out seeking nightlife or entertainment, the casino is usually the first place they will go. You also can’t compete with the fun and bubbly atmosphere that a brick and mortar casino has to offer. That being said, it’s very important to know that online casinos are going to continue to innovate, and they are also going to create a host of new options and experiences as well. New tech and even VR is going to change things drastically. AR is becoming bigger by the year and all of this is going to help heighten the realism that online gambling has to offer. Of course, it’s safe to say that things are changing for the better for the casino industry and a diverse landscape is exactly what every industry needs to have in order to meet the needs of their users.

A competitive landscape is also very good for companies, as it means that they are always having to be innovative and they also need to fight for the attention of customers too. The competitive nature that the gambling industry has to offer should always be viewed as being positive. On top of this, large companies are going to keep on being innovative so that they can offer the best products to the end-user. All of this is going to compound, making room for growth for every type of casino, whether it’s online or brick and mortar.







