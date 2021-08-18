Green Alert in Yucatán for ‘Grace’, it’s expected to hit the peninsula as a category 1

Mérida, Yucatán, (August 18, 2021).- If it continues its trajectory, the meteorological phenomenon Grace would touch the Yucatan Peninsula during the night of this Wednesday 18th, as a category 1 hurricane.

Faced with this situation, the states of Yucatán and Quintana Roo have issued the Green Alert, while Campeche remains on the Blue Alert. According to the authorities, there are 122 thousand people and 34 thousand homes in a risk zone.

(Photo: CNPC)

Alejandra Méndez Girón, general coordinator of the National Meteorological Service of the National Water Commission (Conagua) explained that at 10 am this Tuesday, tropical storm Grace was located 1,195 kilometers east-southeast of the coast of Cancun, Quintana Roo, with sustained winds of 85 kilometers per hour (km / h), gusts of 100 km / h and is moving rapidly west at 24 km / h.

At a press conference, Conagua predicted that the metrological phenomenon will continue with its rapid movement over the Caribbean Sea, its effects would begin on the afternoon of Wednesday, August 18, with waves of two to three meters off the coast of Quintana Roo.

Likewise, they expect it to intensify to a category one hurricane and make landfall during the night of Wednesday or early Thursday on the north coast of Quintana Roo, affecting towns such as Tulum, Playa del Carmen, Cozumel and Cancun.

Later, on Thursday, they expect it to cross the Yucatan peninsula, affecting the state of Yucatan with greater intensity.

During the night of Wednesday 18th and Thursday 19th August it will generate very strong winds, high waves and heavy to torrential rains over the Yucatan Peninsula.

They forecast that Grace will weaken to a tropical storm on Thursday afternoon and enter the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico, where it would intensify again to a hurricane.

Source: La Jornada Maya

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments