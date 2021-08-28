Governor Mauricio Vila meets with the Japanese ambassador in Mexico, Yasushi Takase

MEXICO CITY, (August 28, 2021) .- Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal met with the Japanese ambassador in Mexico, Yasushi Takase, to continue promoting Yucatán as a destination with certainty for new projects of investment that translate into the generation of more jobs and economic growth.

At the meeting, Vila Dosal and the Japanese diplomat also addressed issues related to commercial exchange and international cooperation, for which the economic secretary of the same embassy, ​​Hiroki Isshiki, as well as the president and general director of the Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Mexico AC, Michihiro Nose and Takashi Kawano, respectively.

Likewise, the director of Economic Studies and Administration of the Japan Foreign Trade Organization (Jetro) in Mexico, Anna Matsumoto; and the executive representative of the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), Yuki Nakano.

Photo: (Yucatan ahora)

As part of his work agenda, the Governor also held a meeting with Dai Hosoy, general director of Subaru in Mexico, one of the most important automobile manufacturing companies in Japan, and with Tadahiro Nakanishi, CEO of Plásticos de Puebla, to whom he exposed the advantages that Yucatán offers for Japanese investments in the automotive sector that use clean energy, as well as in the information technology sector.

Accompanied by the head of the Ministry of Economic Development and Labor (Sefoet), Ernesto Herrera Novelo, Vila Dosal raised the competitive advantages offered by the state and analyzed, together with diplomatic and business representatives of the Japanese nation, the areas of opportunity that it represents Yucatan.

Photo: (Yucatan ahora)

In this framework, the Governor explained the competitive advantages offered by the state such as quality of life, air, land and maritime connectivity, as well as its strategic geographical location and the conditions to grant legal certainty for the investment, in addition to an educational offer that It has contributed to the formation of highly competitive human capital.

Likewise, Vila Dosal trusted that Yucatán and the eastern country continue to strengthen ties and expand markets through bilateral trade in favor of both territories, and above all, that they contribute to improving opportunities for the benefit of the economy of Yucatecan families.

It should be remembered that, in Yucatecan territory, the leading Japanese company in the manufacture of auto parts Uchiyama Manufacturing Corporation (UMC), made an investment of 65 million US dollars, that is, more than 1.3 billion pesos for the installation of a factory that is located in the Hunucmá industrial corridor, with which it will be possible to create more than 1,000 direct jobs and 5,000 more indirect ones.

Photo: (Yucatan ahora)

Similarly, in terms of international cooperation, Yucatán recently joined forces with JICA in Mexico to strengthen the medical capacity of the Intensive Care Units (ICU), for which the “Dr. Agustín O’Horán” in Mérida and Valladolid, through the Record of Discussions to start the Technical Cooperation Project in the Intensive Care Units (ICU) of both hospitals and with this, the medical staff will receive online training, donation of medical equipment, Telemedicine and medical containers.

Specifically, in the case of the General Hospital of the Yucatecan capital, the capacity of care will be extended with beds, which will be installed in containers adapted to the Covid Care Unit building and medical equipment will be installed for 5 intensive care beds, and In the General Hospital of Valladolid, medical equipment will be installed for 6 intensive care beds and both hospitals will have monitoring through a Telemedicine system donated by the Government of Japan.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments