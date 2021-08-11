Governor Mauricio Vila announces police training on Human Rights

Mérida, Yucatán, (August 11, 2021).- Given the recent murder of the young man from Veracruz José Eduardo Ravelo Echavarría in Yucatán, Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal stressed that he will promote training for municipal and state police officers.
The Chief Executive assured that, after the events, they will begin to strengthen training for police personnel in the 106 municipalities; the State Police will be also taking part of the training.
“We need to have our police officers sensitized on the matter and, of course, prevent any type of abuse, any type of discrimination,” Mauricio Vila said.
He highlighted the young man’s case as of national interest but pointed out that the commitment is to get to the bottom of the matter to do justice and said he was putting all the technical capacity available to do so.
“It is a case that has to teach us a lesson so that it does not repeat itself”, but clarified that the abuse was committed by municipal police agents, but as governor, he will make sure that the Prosecutor’s Office will do justice.
“In Yucatan, there is no place for discrimination and abuse,” Vila emphasized and pointed out that whoever does so will be sanctioned, regardless of their rank.
The governor stated that from the first moment he contacted the state prosecutor to address the situation, the investigation was already underway; from which four municipal police officers were detained, who will have a hearing on Friday, August 13th.
He also pointed out that the City Council has every willingness to clarify the matter “we Yucatecans deserve to know what happened, above all, so that this type of event does not happen ever again.”
The governor assured that from the beginning they were in contact with the mother of the young José Eduardo through the State Executive Commission for Victim Assistance (CEEAV).
Regarding the video that circulates on social networks, where, allegedly, the homicide victim is seen under the effects of some substance harmful to health, he asked respect for the young man and the pain of others. “In that sense, the state government is in the best disposition to clarify this unfortunate event.”
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
