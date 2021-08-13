Former Yucatan Governor Ivonne Ortega tests positive for Covid-19

Mérida, Yucatán, (August 13, 2021) .- Former governor Ivonne Ortega Pacheco reported that she was infected with Covid-19.

In a message posted on her social media, she reported that she has mild symptoms. She also anticipated that she will be isolated and following medical recommendations.

The message that the former governor of Yucatán shared reads as follows:

“I share with you that I tested positive for Covid-19, fortunately, I only have mild symptoms. I will be isolated and following the medical recommendations ”.

A few days ago we reported the death of the former governor of Guerrero, René Juárez Cisneros, who was serving as a representative when he contracted the coronavirus. The legislator fell ill in April and after died of complications.

