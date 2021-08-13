Former Yucatan Governor Ivonne Ortega tests positive for Covid-19

Mérida, Yucatán, (August 13, 2021) .- Former governor Ivonne Ortega Pacheco reported that she was infected with Covid-19.
In a message posted on her social media, she reported that she has mild symptoms. She also anticipated that she will be isolated and following medical recommendations.
The message that the former governor of Yucatán shared reads as follows:
“I share with you that I tested positive for Covid-19, fortunately, I only have mild symptoms. I will be isolated and following the medical recommendations ”.
A few days ago we reported the death of the former governor of Guerrero, René Juárez Cisneros, who was serving as a representative when he contracted the coronavirus. The legislator fell ill in April and after died of complications.
Source: Yucatan ahora
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Rain is expected for this Friday the 13th in Yucatan
Hurricane Fred continues his journey to.
-
Restaurant owners from Progreso, Yucatán, request inspection for low-quality seafood products
Progreso, Yucatán, (August 13, 2021) .-.
-
Yucatecan taxi driver found dead inside the trunk of his own vehicle in Playa del Carmen
Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo —.
-
CDC keeps adding countries to its Covid “Do Not Travel” list
Leisure air travel is booming, but.
-
Two Mexican politicians are fugitives, one is a rapist the other a thief, both are AMLO’s supporters
Protection for two Mexican congressmen was.
-
Delta variant is hitting Corporate America
The stock market continues to ignore.
-
Mexico breaks Covid record amid Delta variant surge
Mexico crossed three million Covid-19 cases.
-
Mexico City marks the fall of the Great Tenochtitlan 500 years ago
Walking for hours through the gritty.
-
U · Tara Towers real estate development inaugurated in Cholul
Mérida, Yucatán, (August 11, 2021) .-.
-
Historic Center of Mérida, with 300 deteriorated facades: Preservation Board
Mérida, Yucatán, (August 12, 2021).- The.
Leave a Comment