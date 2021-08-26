Foreign couple denounces serious irregularities at the Cancun airport immigration office

Cancun, Quintana Roo, (August 26, 2021).- At least 25 people, including children and babies, members of 4 families from Asia, suffer from mistreatment and violations of their human rights, as they are illegally detained at the Cancun airport by personnel of the National Institute of Migration Office, denounced the lawyer José Luis González, who leads the defense of the group.

In a press conference that he offered this morning in a cafeteria in Cancun with the presence of one of the foreign couples, the lawyer revealed that there are 11 children and two babies in the group, as well as a pregnant woman who was beaten.

He also explained that they are tourists from Russia and Kazakhstan who were detained at the Cancun International Airport, allegedly for trying to enter the country with false documents.

However, the lawyer José Luis González, affirms that their passports and other documents come in languages ​​that the immigration agents do not understand and that they took advantage of that situation to arrest them.

He added that the agents demand that they have to pay $ 3,000 per person to release them and that as part of the mistreatment they receive, they sell them food at very high prices.

“They sell them pizza slices for $ 150 each. Some of the children are sick already, ” he added.

During the meeting, the conditions in which tourists find themselves, especially minors, were shown to the local media.

The lawyer also indicated that the couple who accompanied him to the press conference is originally from Kazakhstan, but they reside in the United States and therefore were the only ones who were able to regain their freedom.

In the talk, the lawyer explained that the couple has a travel agency in Miami and they are the ones who brought the tourists to Cancun and that among the detainees there are relatives of them and they even showed the list of detained tourists.

Finally, he regretted that these types of corruption complaints are registered in a similar way in different access points to cities in Latin America and that these tourists are victims of extortion.

