Fonatur announces change of route of the Maya Train in Campeche

CAMPECHE, (August 26, 2021).- The general director of the National Fund for the Promotion of Tourism (Fonatur), Rogelio Jiménez Pons, announced the modification of the route of the Maya Train project in San Francisco de Campeche, so the roads will no longer enter the city center. The station will be built in the periphery, on the outskirts of the urban area.

The head of Fonatur pointed out that this decision was made as a result of an analysis of costs and time that the relocation process of the new route of the Maya Train will allow significant savings to the project.

He reported that it was decided to build the roads parallel to the Pablo García and Montilla Periférico, locating the station near the airport. In addition, the construction of a bus station near the city of San Francisco de Campeche is contemplated too.

“We have made the decision for a practical matter, to go to the periphery. Campeche is a relatively small city, so the station that is being set up is on the outskirts of the city, near the airport. The location of the new road to the center has a distance of around seven minutes, so this doesn’t represent a connectivity problem, ” he said.

Jiménez Pons pointed out that with this change in route there is also the need to establish an annex transport system that allows the population, workers, and tourists to travel easily between the center and the new station.

Source: La Jornada Maya

