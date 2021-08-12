Fishermen predict a good octopus season this year

MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (August 12, 2021).- A week after the start of the octopus capture period, the fishermen predict a good season in which the goal of 25 thousand tons is expected to be exceeded, which would practically represent double what was obtained last year, in which there was a drop in production goals due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The president of the Federation of Cooperative Fishing Societies of the Centro Poniente del Estado, José Luis Carrillo Galaz, pointed out that in this first week the smaller vessels that have returned to the coast have brought good levels of the octopod, with between 60 and 100 kilograms each, while they are awaiting the arrival of the larger vessels to have more clarity.

He recalled that the octopus fishery officially started on August 1 and one week later, the catch has been good, and the price also started positively, with around 120 pesos per kilogram.

Carrillo Galaz explained that the cases of poaching occurred before the official capture began, and now the pirate vessels are mixed with the legal ones so it is more difficult to distinguish them.

He explained that although poaching cases appear to be decreasing, in the end, they are still present.

