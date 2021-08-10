Fight ends with one death in Mérida’s García Ginerés neighborhood

The victim was drinking intoxicating drinks with other men, a fight got started, and one of them attacked him with a knife.
MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (August 10, 2021).- On Sunday, August 8th, the death of a man was reported inside an apartment, located on Calle 36 between 25 and 27 in the García Ginerés neighborhood of the state capital.
Reportedly, the man, who was originally from Mexico City, was with other people drinking intoxicating drinks, and at some point, they began to argue and one of them attacked him with a knife, killing him on site.
The noise caused by the events alerted the next-door neighbors, who managed to see how the attackers ran off the premises, so they called the emergency service 911.
Agents of the Ministry of Public Security (SSP) arrived at the scene, as well as paramedics, only to confirm that the victim no longer had vital signs.
Given this, the area was cordoned off and an operation was mounted to locate and detain the suspects.
Some versions indicate that two people were arrested, while another indicates that three suspects were arrested for the murder of the man.
Source: Sipse
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
