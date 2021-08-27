Fight between elderly couple ends with wife’s death in Progreso

Elderly woman dies after fighting with her husband in Progreso, fell to the ground after a blow
PROGRESO, Yucatán, (August 27, 2021).- An argument between an elderly couple ended with the wife’s death, who was lying lifeless at the entrance of her property when the municipal police officers arrived at the scene.
The events occurred on Thursday, August 26th, around 9 PM on Calle 62 between 31 and 33 in the port of Progreso.
According to next-door neighbors, the husband and the 70-year-old victim, who was identified as María Luisa “N”, known as “La Morena”, were arguing, and from the verbal dispute they went on to beat up, something that had happened between them many times before.
But the different thing was that this time apparently a blow made the woman fall down hitting her head against the pavement and dying instantly.
Residents say that after the blow, the man dragged his wife’s body into his house, but as they had already notified the police, at that moment the officers arrived and detained the subject; cordoned off the area, and initiated the corresponding investigations for the delineation of responsibilities.
Source: Sipse
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
National Guard detains woman at Mérida airport with almost half a million pesos in cash
MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (August 27, 2021).- Agents.
-
Senior citizens visit the Mérida Municipal Police facilities
Mérida, Yucatán, (August 27, 2021) .-.
-
Return to face-to-face classes in Yucatan will be voluntary
Taking class at school or at.
-
SSY reports 222 new infections and 15 deaths in the last 24 hours
Mérida, Yucatán, (August 7, 2021).- This.
-
Tropical storm “Ida” forms in the Caribbean Sea
Cancun, Quintana Roo, (August 27, 2021).-.
-
Mexican F1 pilot ‘Checo’ Pérez renews contract with Red Bull for 2022
The team Red bull announced this Friday, before.
-
AMLO says the US needs to invest in Central American development
The United States needs to invest.
-
Chiapas teachers blocked President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador from entering morning conference venue
Mexican teachers in the southern Mexican.
-
Discovery reveals a prehistoric lineage of humans previously unknown to science
The remains of a 17- to.
-
New York Times journalists evacuated from Afghanistan with help from Mexico
The Mexican government helped evacuate a.
Leave a Comment