Fight between elderly couple ends with wife’s death in Progreso

Elderly woman dies after fighting with her husband in Progreso, fell to the ground after a blow

PROGRESO, Yucatán, (August 27, 2021).- An argument between an elderly couple ended with the wife’s death, who was lying lifeless at the entrance of her property when the municipal police officers arrived at the scene.

The events occurred on Thursday, August 26th, around 9 PM on Calle 62 between 31 and 33 in the port of Progreso.

According to next-door neighbors, the husband and the 70-year-old victim, who was identified as María Luisa “N”, known as “La Morena”, were arguing, and from the verbal dispute they went on to beat up, something that had happened between them many times before.

But the different thing was that this time apparently a blow made the woman fall down hitting her head against the pavement and dying instantly.

Residents say that after the blow, the man dragged his wife’s body into his house, but as they had already notified the police, at that moment the officers arrived and detained the subject; cordoned off the area, and initiated the corresponding investigations for the delineation of responsibilities.

Source: Sipse

