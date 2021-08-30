Fatal traffic accident on the Mérida-Cancun highway, ADO bus hits a car and 2 women die

Mérida, Yucatán, (August 30, 2021).- Two women, who were traveling in a compact car, lost their lives after being hit by an ADO bus on the Mérida-Cancún highway.

The tragic events occurred around 1 AM this Monday, August 30, where an ADO bus circulated on the aforementioned road from Playa del Carmen to Merida.

Upon reaching km 30, at the junction of the San Bernardino community, the driver of a Volkswagen Jetta, with Yucatan plates, tried to turn unexpectedly on a return and was hit by the bus.

The crash was so strong that the two passengers in the Jetta died instantly, one of them was a senior citizen, and the other one in their 50s.

Meanwhile, the driver of the compact car, who is believed to have been intoxicated, only suffered injuries. While the bus passengers were unharmed.

SSP paramedics arrived at the site to attend to the Jetta driver, who was transferred to a hospital in Mérida.

Agents of the Municipal, State Police, and the National Guard also arrived to attend the tragic accident and cordon off the site, carrying out the corresponding proceedings, as waiting for the Semefo staff to remove the bodies.

Source: Sipse

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







