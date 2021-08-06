Family of murdered police officer receives proceeds from collect at Hennessy’s Irish Pub

As it is a tradition in Ireland to buy a drink for the departed at Hennessys Irish Pub they carried out this initiative for murdered Merida police officer Raul Cohuo. Hennessy’s offered three choices of beverages and 100% of the price went to Raul’s family.
On Thursday. August 5th, Hennessy’s held a special event with a 200 pesos cover charge. Again 100% of the proceeds went to the Raul fund.
Mr. Sean Hennessy honestly believes it is important for the Merida ex-pats to show support for the police force that keeps Merida as the undisputed safest state capital in all of Mexico.
And today, Friday, August 6th, Alexia Canto along with her daughter and Raul´s Mother went to Hennessy’s Irish Pub to pick up the check.
Once again the Ex-pat community of Merida shows their support and solidarity with the Yucatecan society. They are grateful and generous.
Hennessy’s Irish Pub demonstrates its commitment to the people of Merida and lends a helping hand to a vulnerable sector of society that needs it the most.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
