Explosion at ‘La Gloria’ sugar mill in Veracruz leaves one dead

VERACRUZ, (August 31, 2021).- One person dead and another injured, was the balance of an explosion registered, on the afternoon of Monday, August 30, 2021, at the alcohol distillery of the La Gloria sugar mill, in the municipality of Úrsulo Galván, Veracruz State, Mexico.
The accident caused the mobilization of emergency bodies and firefighters from the municipalities of La Antigua and Úrsulo Galván, who intervened in the tower where the explosion was generated, presumably due to the accumulation of gases.
“The explosion took place in one of the cooling towers, we suppose it was due to the generation of gases produced by alcohol and the work of the employees. There is no pipe, it was the cooling tower, from there you can see what caused this explosion ”, reported Alberto Aragón, Municipal Agent of La Gloria.
The Ministry of Public Security of Veracruz reported that, due to the explosion, the facilities of the mill were guarded by agents of the corporation.
Experts from the Veracruz Attorney General’s Office began the proceedings at the site to determine the causes of the accident and the removal of the person who died as a result of the explosion.
Another person who resulted injured was transferred to a hospital in Ciudad Cardel to receive medical attention, he is reported as stable.
📰 #SSPInforma: La Secretaría de Seguridad Pública (SSP), a través de Fuerza Civil y la Dirección General de Tránsito del Estado, resguardan las instalaciones del Ingenio La Gloria, ubicado en el municipio de Úrsulo Galván, donde se registró una explosión. pic.twitter.com/1r1dNfQ6g4— SSP Veracruz (@SP_Veracruz) August 30, 2021
Source: Archyde
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Sexually transmitted infections grow; State of Mexico, Jalisco and Veracruz with the most registered cases
From August 15 to 21, 7,930.
-
SEP reports that in this return to school 11 million students attended the classrooms
Mexico City, (August 30, 2021).- The Federal.
-
Elderly man commits suicide after stomach cancer diagnosis in Peto, Yucatan
Peto, Yucatan (August 31, 2021) .-.
-
Germany launches the Covid ‘lollipop’ test for children
As many German schools return to.
-
The Texas oil refinery that PEMEX is buying had a net loss of about USD$360 million this year
The Texas oil refinery that Petroleos.
-
Mexico hopes to recover U.S. air safety rating in the first half of 2022
Mexico could recover its Category 1.
-
As if hurricane Ida was not enough, a man is attacked by an alligator in flooded Louisiana waters
Hurricane Ida has destroyed homes, left.
-
Experts make these recommendations for the use of face masks in children
It is a fundamental protection in.
-
Time flies! Fall begins in September and the Winter holiday season is approaching in Yucatan
We tell you on what date.
-
Authorities rescue a Japanese tourist enslaved by a man in Cancun
The woman was a victim of.
Leave a Comment