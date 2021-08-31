Explosion at ‘La Gloria’ sugar mill in Veracruz leaves one dead

VERACRUZ, (August 31, 2021).- One person dead and another injured, was the balance of an explosion registered, on the afternoon of Monday, August 30, 2021, at the alcohol distillery of the La Gloria sugar mill, in the municipality of Úrsulo Galván, Veracruz State, Mexico.

The accident caused the mobilization of emergency bodies and firefighters from the municipalities of La Antigua and Úrsulo Galván, who intervened in the tower where the explosion was generated, presumably due to the accumulation of gases.

“The explosion took place in one of the cooling towers, we suppose it was due to the generation of gases produced by alcohol and the work of the employees. There is no pipe, it was the cooling tower, from there you can see what caused this explosion ”, reported Alberto Aragón, Municipal Agent of La Gloria.

The Ministry of Public Security of Veracruz reported that, due to the explosion, the facilities of the mill were guarded by agents of the corporation.

Experts from the Veracruz Attorney General’s Office began the proceedings at the site to determine the causes of the accident and the removal of the person who died as a result of the explosion.

Another person who resulted injured was transferred to a hospital in Ciudad Cardel to receive medical attention, he is reported as stable.

📰 #SSPInforma: La Secretaría de Seguridad Pública (SSP), a través de Fuerza Civil y la Dirección General de Tránsito del Estado, resguardan las instalaciones del Ingenio La Gloria, ubicado en el municipio de Úrsulo Galván, donde se registró una explosión. pic.twitter.com/1r1dNfQ6g4 — SSP Veracruz (@SP_Veracruz) August 30, 2021

