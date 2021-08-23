Experts will analyze karst problems in the Yucatan Peninsula

Karst is a type of landscape underlain by limestone which has been eroded by dissolution, producing ridges, towers, fissures, sinkholes (cenotes), and other characteristic landforms.
Mérida, Yucatán, (August 23, 2021).- From October 20 to 22, the V Annual Meeting of Karst Studies will be held in Cancun, Quintana Roo, a space that will bring together experts in the area of hydrogeology, environment, and other areas in order to study the problem of the Karst in the Yucatan peninsula and other regions of the country.
The event is organized by the Yucatan Scientific Research Center (CICY), in order to bring together research groups to share experience, knowledge, and studies on karst, as well as to promote links between other scientific institutions, government agencies, civilian associations, the private initiative, and civil society.
At a virtual press conference, Yameli Aguilar Duarte, the president of the Mexican Association for Karst Studies (AMEK) explained that the objectives of this meeting are to promote scientific research, promote cooperation between various institutions and sectors interested in the Karst, in addition to promoting the dissemination of science on this subject with society.
The specialist specified that karst is the territory-landscape that is formed in soluble rock, a case that occurs in the Yucatan peninsula, where the presence of cenotes, poljes, aguadas and the entire hydrogeological system that supplies water to the region stands out.
Eduardo Cejudo Espinosa, professor of the National Council of Science and Technology (Conacyt), attached to the CICY Water Sciences Unit, explained that this event is organized by the Anáhuac University of Cancun, the Polytechnic University of Quintana Roo, the Juárez University Autónoma de Tabasco, the Autonomous University of Yucatán, Cinvestav-Mérida, and the Environmental Geography Research Center, under the coordination of CICY.
The topics of the meeting range from environmental chemistry, microbiology, soil science and geology, human and environmental health, environmental impact, governance, sustainable tourism, exploration and spelunking, citizen science, urban and regional planning, among others.
The program from October 20 to 22 includes three keynote lectures by Elia Escobar of the National School of Higher Studies, of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), Mérida headquarters, Gerardo Palacio of the Autonomous University of San Luis Potosí (UASLP ), and Eugene Perry of Northern Illinois University.
In addition, as reported, they will carry out parallel activities such as workshops on geosciences and karst landscapes, a scientific poster contest (for speakers), and a photography and infographic contest for the dissemination of karst (this is for the entire society).
Source: La Jornada Maya
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
What to eat before going to sleep? 9 foods that can help you sleep better
Mérida, Yucatán, (August 23, 2021).- Did.
-
Quintana Roo hotel association expect to close summer season with an average occupancy of 60 percent
QUINTANA ROO, (August 23, 2021).- With.
-
New island emerges off Japan coast as a result of underwater volcano eruption
Composed of thousands of islands, Japan.
-
The line that divides Canada from the U.S. is looking more and more illusory for the Cannabis Industry
The 49th parallel used to be.
-
‘Grace’ loses strength but causes deaths, floods, and damage in Central Mexico
MEXICO, (August 23, 2021).- At least eight.
-
One dead and several injured after an oil platform explosion off the coast of Campeche
One person has been killed and.
-
Yucatán, one of the five states with the greatest attraction of foreign investment
The sectors that gave this impulse.
-
More protests against the CFE: Acanceh, Yucatan without electricity for more than 72 hours
Acanceh, Yucatan; August 23, 2021 (ACOM) .-.
-
More blockades due to lack of electricity, residents of María Luisa neighborhood, close Circuito Colonias
Mérida, Yucatán, (August 23, 2021).- Neighbors.
-
Yucatan State Government continues to clean areas affected by storm Grace
YAXCABÁ, Yucatán, (August 23, 2021) .-.
Leave a Comment