Experts will analyze karst problems in the Yucatan Peninsula

Karst is a type of landscape underlain by limestone which has been eroded by dissolution, producing ridges, towers, fissures, sinkholes (cenotes), and other characteristic landforms.

Mérida, Yucatán, (August 23, 2021).- From October 20 to 22, the V Annual Meeting of Karst Studies will be held in Cancun, Quintana Roo, a space that will bring together experts in the area of ​​hydrogeology, environment, and other areas in order to study the problem of the Karst in the Yucatan peninsula and other regions of the country.

The event is organized by the Yucatan Scientific Research Center (CICY), in order to bring together research groups to share experience, knowledge, and studies on karst, as well as to promote links between other scientific institutions, government agencies, civilian associations, the private initiative, and civil society.

At a virtual press conference, Yameli Aguilar Duarte, the president of the Mexican Association for Karst Studies (AMEK) explained that the objectives of this meeting are to promote scientific research, promote cooperation between various institutions and sectors interested in the Karst, in addition to promoting the dissemination of science on this subject with society.

The specialist specified that karst is the territory-landscape that is formed in soluble rock, a case that occurs in the Yucatan peninsula, where the presence of cenotes, poljes, aguadas and the entire hydrogeological system that supplies water to the region stands out.

Eduardo Cejudo Espinosa, professor of the National Council of Science and Technology (Conacyt), attached to the CICY Water Sciences Unit, explained that this event is organized by the Anáhuac University of Cancun, the Polytechnic University of Quintana Roo, the Juárez University Autónoma de Tabasco, the Autonomous University of Yucatán, Cinvestav-Mérida, and the Environmental Geography Research Center, under the coordination of CICY.

The topics of the meeting range from environmental chemistry, microbiology, soil science and geology, human and environmental health, environmental impact, governance, sustainable tourism, exploration and spelunking, citizen science, urban and regional planning, among others.

The program from October 20 to 22 includes three keynote lectures by Elia Escobar of the National School of Higher Studies, of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), Mérida headquarters, Gerardo Palacio of the Autonomous University of San Luis Potosí (UASLP ), and Eugene Perry of Northern Illinois University.

In addition, as reported, they will carry out parallel activities such as workshops on geosciences and karst landscapes, a scientific poster contest (for speakers), and a photography and infographic contest for the dissemination of karst (this is for the entire society).

Source: La Jornada Maya

