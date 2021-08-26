Equal marriage was finally approved in Yucatan

With 20 votes in favor and five against, Article 94 of the State Constitution is modified

YUCATAN, (August 26, 2021).- This August 25, for the third time, the Congress of the State of Yucatan put equal marriage to a vote, with a historic result: 20 votes in favor and 5 against.

Photo: (Mexico Daily Post)

With this, Article 94 of the Yucatan Constitution no longer considers marriage and concubinage exclusively to different-sex couples, but to same-sex couples as well, opening a whole new chapter in the history of the state.

On the two previous occasions, the vote in Congress was closed, without the citizens being able to have knowledge of the votes cast by their representatives, a situation that led to two injunctions, issued by civil organizations and members of the LGBTTTI community, who defend these types of rights.

Photo: (Rodrigo Díaz)

It was on April 10, 2019, when for the first time the Yucatecan Plenary voted privately, a situation that they repeated, in the same year, on July 15. Although activists in favor of the rights of the community for sexual orientations and identities asked them to be transparent with the public.

📢#COMUNICADO: La Primera Sala de la @SCJN resolverá amparos 🆚 @CongresoYucatan por la votación secreta en contra del matrimonio igualitario en 2019.



Junto a @article19mex, @UNASSE_AC e @indignacion_dh, exhortamos a que sea a favor de los proyectos.



📄: https://t.co/S8fJMw625d pic.twitter.com/3qQsmtsu0N — Colectivo PTF Yucatán 🏳️‍🌈🇲🇽🏳️‍⚧️ (@ColectivoPTFYuc) August 16, 2021

From this situation, on August 18 of the current year, the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) declared the vote unconstitutional and ruled to repair the facts. Therefore, on this occasion, for the first time, the LXII Legislature voted openly and transparently.

Karla Franco Blanco, president of the Commission on Constitutional Points and the Interior, made visible that the approval of this union eliminates discriminatory barriers of inequality and exclusion, with 20 votes in favor of the issue.

Photo: (MDP)

“Equal rights and the prohibition of discrimination are two fundamental principles contemplated in our constitution,” she said. The representative also recognized that, by accepting it, it is not only the elimination of social barriers but a legislative breakthrough as well.

The representative Milagros Romero Bastarrachea, raised her voice, being one of those who promoted this initiative, together with Silvia López Escoffié, they both voted in favor of equal marriage on this third time.

One of the reasons she listed to vote in favor of this union is that “it is the legally correct thing to do,” based on the Political Constitution of the United Mexican States; but, at the same time, she expressed that “ we all have the same rights.”

“Today, make no mistake, we are going to make history, which one? Whichever the majority wants, ” she said when she asked to vote in favor of the issue, noting that 21 states have already made this approval.

Photo: (Rodrigo Díaz)

The representative also took the moment to remember the people of the LGBTI community, who could not be in person for this historical event.



“It is not about what I like or what I want, but the demands of society must be analyzed and approved,” said the Luis María Aguilar Castillo, assuring that the issue has nothing to do with morality, for which he requested not to divide society into good and bad.

Kathia María Bolio Pinelo, from the National Action Party (PAN), expressed that to err is human, but rectify is wise and, with that, points out that denying this right represented denying social security, among many other rights to this particular community, that is why she voted in favor.

“I have lived with the belief that the union of a man with another man or the union of a woman with another woman is not correct, however, there is a right that exists: freedom of expression and free will; everyone has the right to choose the way they to live ”, congressman Luis Hermelindo Loeza Pacheco declared.

Photo: (Sipse)

