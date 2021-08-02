Eni announces new oil discovery in Mexico

Eni announced the discovery of hydrocarbons at the Sayulita-1EXP prospect in shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico.

(August 2, 2021).- Eni announced an oil discovery in Late Miocene sequences at the Sayulita-1EXP exploration prospect in Block 10 in the shallow waters of the saline basin, off the coast of the Gulf of Mexico.

According to preliminary estimates, the new find may contain between 150 and 200 million barrels of crude oil.

Sayulita-1 EXP is the seventh well-drilled successfully by Eni offshore Mexico in the southeast saline basin and the second well drilled in Block 10.

The prospect is located approximately 70 kilometers offshore and just 15 kilometers from the previous Saasken oil discovery that will be evaluated by year-end.

The well was drilled by the Valaris 8505 Semisub platform in a water depth of 325 meters, reaching a total depth of 1,758 meters.

Sayulita-1 EXP found 55 meters of good quality net oil production in the Upper Miocene sequences. The reservoirs have excellent petrophysical properties. Intensive data collection has been conducted on the well and the data acquired indicates a production capacity of up to approximately 3,000 barrels of oil per day.

The successful outcome, which comes after the 2020 Saasken 1 EXP discovery well, confirms the asset’s value and opens up the potential Block 10 business outcome as several other prospects located nearby may be grouped together in a synergistic development.

The Block 10 joint venture is comprised of Eni as an operator, 65%, Lukoil with 20%, and Capricorn, a 15% wholly-owned subsidiary of Cairn Energy PLC.

Mexico is a central country in Eni’s future organic growth strategy, which currently produces more than 20 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in area 1 in an early production configuration, and expects to increase to 65 thousand barrels per day in 2022 and reach a plateau of 90 thousand barrels per day in 2025.

