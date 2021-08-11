EMA asks tourists to verify that destinations comply with standards

MEXICO, (August 11, 2021).- Taking advantage of the fact that the country is in a vacation period, which ends on August 29, the Mexican Accreditation Entity (Entidad Mexicana de Acreditación: EMA) called the population that visits tourist destinations so that in addition to taking health precautions due to the pandemic, verify that the establishments count with the norms and standards that guarantee their safety.

The EMA recalled that in the tourist area there are more than 50 specialized and accredited Conformity Assessment Bodies (OEC) with the aim of monitoring compliance and standards through laboratories, certification procedures, and inspection units.

“We need to monitor all travel destinations because in this season families choose to go to the beach, swimming pools, carry out ecotourism activities, visit magical towns or go to hotels to get out of the routine; services that have regulations that guarantee the safety and well-being of people, ” said the agency in a statement.

Mario Gorena, president of EMA recommended, according to the document, that “when attending swimming pools, it must be taken into account that there is the Official Mexican Standard NOM-245-SSA1-2010, where laboratories accredited by the EMA carry out tests to guarantee the quality of the water and that it does not contain substances and microorganisms such as amoebas, e-Colli, etc., which could affect the health of bathers ”.

“Regarding the beaches, there is the NMX-AA-120-SCFI-2016 Standard, which establishes the requirements and specifications of environmental, sanitary, safety and service quality for the sustainability of the beaches in the modalities of recreational use and of priority for conservation”, said the EMA.

“In addition, in order to preserve natural spaces, for ecotourism there are certification bodies accredited by the EMA, which monitor compliance with the NMX-AA-133-SCFI-2013 standard applicable in the modality of tourism facilities services, and activities ”, added the EMA.

As for the spaces where travelers can be closer to nature, as in the case of camps, the EMA reported that there are inspection units that monitor compliance with NOM-006-TUR-2009, which determines that these outdoor spaces comply with the requirements to provide, hygiene and a safe environment for tourists.

In the case of diving service providers, the NOM-012-SECTUR-2016, explained the EMA, ensures that there is a current civil liability and third party damage insurance, as well as units that monitor the compliance with NOM-009-TUR-2002, which establishes the elements to which specialized guides in specific activities must adhere.

“The inspection units accredited by the EMA also evaluate the compliance of the establishments that have the Distinctive ‘H’, which endorses the hygiene and cleanliness of the food and prepared beverages that are going to be consumed,” said the president of EMA quoted in the statement.

Source: Excelsior

