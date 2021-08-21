“ELLA” Festival in Mérida, for the empowerment and diversity of women

Mérida, Yucatán, (August 20, 2021).- With the slogan “diverse women causing social, environmental, and economic impact”, this year “ELLA” arrives in the Yucatecan capital, a festival that wants to make the work of women visible around the world.

“We are choosing cities where visibility and acceptance are needed,” says Beth Gavioto López, who is promoting the festival in Mexico, on this occasion, from October 15 to 20.

She highlights that they chose Mérida because it still does not approve equal marriage, “we have seen that there is a large community that is not having spaces or a voice,” so she considers that they need a lot of support.

The festival is an initiative of ELLA Global Community, an international organization that aims to empower women through physical and virtual spaces, although the event was created in Europe eight years ago, last year it was the first time ELLA arrived in Mexico, in San Miguel de Allende.

During the days that the event lasts, various women who belong to the empowered community, from different areas, will be invited; at the same time, it culminates in being a space for tourism for the LGBTI community, who, she explains, can get to know the country from its diversity.

“We are a large market and the truth is that they do not take us into account, there are no exclusive products, spaces, or services for us,” she says.

In this year’s edition, they will have forums for entrepreneurship and support for women who are still trying to express their homosexuality and need support, so that they know that they can be successful, professional, and happy.

“It is an event with which we seek to generate a strong impact because in the fashion industry there are still almost no options for diverse women; nowadays with activism and with all these new positions that we are managing to have incorporeality and no one or very few organizations are talking about this ”.

It is abundant that the industry continues to be very straightforward in this regard, taking bodies as a “standard” when in reality there are different shapes, sizes and not necessarily binary, therefore, at the Mérida festival, they will have a queer catwalk with the participation of designer Carla Fernández, who will present a totally sustainable fashion and not necessarily binary or androgynous.

Source: La Jornada Maya

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments