Elderly man commits suicide after stomach cancer diagnosis in Peto, Yucatan

Peto, Yucatan (August 31, 2021) .- After his diagnosis of stomach cancer, a 68-year-old citizen from the municipality of Peto took it as a death sentence, and decided to anticipate his appointment with the afterlife.

From days before he had announced that he wanted to kill himself to avoid the complications and hardships of the disease. His relatives only listened, and ignored him, not knowing what to do.

In the early morning hours of Monday August 30th, his wife began to hear him say parting words to her.

When the man was silent, the woman went to see if he was okay and she found him unconscious lying on his hammock, with foam coming out of his mouth.

Under the hammock, she found a container of lanate, an insecticide used in agriculture.

The events occurred on a property in the Francisco I. Madero neighborhood, in the town of Peto, in the south of the state. Paramedics arrived at the scene only to confirm the man’s death.

Source: Yucatan Ahora

