Due to lack of permits from Cofepris, 10,000 tons of octopus could be stagnant

Progreso, Yucatan, (August 24, 2021).- The president of Exportamar Yucatán AC, Enrique Sánchez Sánchez, stated that at least 10,000 tons of octopus would remain stagnant in the state, given the refusal of the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) to renew the permits and grant extensions to companies dedicated to the export of this species.
“Cofepris has not complied in a timely manner with the extension or certification times for export plants in the State of Yucatán. According to them they are in a timely manner, but unfortunately, they do not understand that we have fishing seasons with a short time of action; so if the business is not done in these times there is simply no way to do it later, ” he said.
“We are calculating that at least 10,000 tons cannot be shipped due to the same situation. And because it is a lot of product that could be wasted due to the lack of permits or extensions, which is the result of intransigence from COFEPRIS ” he stressed.
Enrique Sánchez indicated that if the export permits are not obtained, prices could fall in the next month since the season is practically already at 30 percent and if this situation continues there would be a stagnation in the catch.
“Well, right now the octopus goes more or less between 120 and 125 pesos per kilogram, and if there are no exports next month it might fall by 50 percent, it could go down to 60 pesos or less,” he said.
Octopus is the main product of the sea exported by the state of Yucatan, its market is in Europe, Asia and the United States.
In the current season that ends on December 15, a catch of between 18 thousand and 21 thousand tons is estimated.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Residents accuse Profepa of covering up ecocide of the ‘Estero de Chac’ in Chetumal
Two years ago they began with.
-
Campeche restaurant owners go through a critical situation due to low sales
Campeche, (August 24, 2021).- Despite the.
-
Rock and roll legend Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies at 80
Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, who.
-
Mérida Zoos suffer damage from Grace’s passage
Mérida, Yucatán, (August 24, 2021) .-.
-
Members of the Mexican Navy and National Guard fight in Cancun park
Cancun, Quintana Roo, (August 24, 2021).-.
-
Houses in Campeche, Tabasco, and Yucatan, the ones with the worst humidity problems in the country
Mérida, Yucatan, (August 24, 2021) .-.
-
A “Cocina Economica” employee gets electrocuted in Downtown Mérida
Mérida, Yucatán, (August 24, 2021).- An.
-
The roof of an abandoned house collapses in Progreso, Yucatán
Progreso, Yucatán, (August 24, 2021) .-.
-
Mexico seeks application of tougher content rules for automobiles as part of the USMCA trade pact
(Reuters) – Mexico sought formal consultation.
-
Oil platform fire knocks around a quarter of Mexico’s daily crude output offline
Oil futures rose Tuesday, extending a.
Leave a Comment