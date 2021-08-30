Double suicide or femicide?

Merida Yucatan; August 25, 2021.- State Police authorities activated the femicide protocol, after the discovery of two dead bodies (a man and a woman), inside a home in Mérida’s Pedregales de Tanlum neighborhood.

The events were announced around 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, when 74-year-old Dona Leyda, accompanied by a relative, arrived at the house where her son lives on Calle 43, in Pedregales de Tanlum.

She knocked on the door and when she did not get an answer, decided to enter the home, finding her 33-year-old son Erick FE dead in one of the hallways. Apparently, the man hanged himself.

The woman immediately called the emergency number 911, agents of the State Police arrived to remove the body and after a review of the evidence, the authorities discovered the body of a woman, also hanged, inside a small warehouse in the back of the property.

Given the finding, the authorities do not rule out that the woman had been a victim of femicide and that the aggressor had committed suicide after killing her.

The area was cordoned off pending the corresponding proceedings by the State Attorney General’s Office, to clarify the facts, the first version is that it could be a double suicide.

Elements of the State Investigation Police (PEI) of the Homicide and Injury Command arrived at the site to conduct the corresponding investigations and to interview relatives.

According to the investigation, the couple had problems, apparently, both were going through a depression and had already tried to kill themselves before.

Source: reporteroshoy.mx

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments