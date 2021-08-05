Don’t kill them! They eat flies, mosquitoes, and even spiders

Mérida, Yucatán, (August 05, 2021) .- The biologist Julián Escalante pointed out that the lizards “geckos” or also known as “chocanes” should not be killed since they contribute to the balance because they consume insects such as flies, mosquitoes, and spiders.
The director of the Group for the Knowledge and Protection of Amphibians and Reptiles “Yuumil Kaan” said that geckos, ‘qüijas‘ or ‘besuconas‘ or ‘chocan‘ (in Maya) are lizards or ‘iguanitos‘ (as they are commonly known in Yucatan), that can be located by a characteristic sound they make when they are moving or when they are fighting each other.
“It is a species that is not dangerous, it is not poisonous and it does not represent a health hazard. They mainly feed on insects such as mosquitoes, flies, and cockroaches, and in this rainy season we can see them much more inside our houses than in other months ”, he indicated.
He said that the lizards can measure between 10 to 15 centimeters so they can eat larger cockroaches, thus contributing to an important cleaning of the houses.
In the months that are not the rainy season, the ‘geckos’ live outside the houses, specifically in the gardens where they also become easy prey for birds, which also balances these species by preventing overpopulation.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Celebration of the Virgin of the Assumption in the San Sebastián neighborhood of Mérida
MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (August 04, 2021).- With.
-
Yucatecan Rommel Pacheco arrived in Mexico after his participation in the Tokyo Olympics
Mérida, Yucatán, (August 05, 2021).- The.
-
State official to legal process for homicide in Yucatán
Mérida, Yucatán, (August 05, 2021) .-.
-
Mexican Food Is Super Vegetarian-Friendly, And You Won’t Miss The Meat In These Dishes
There are many Mexican dishes that.
-
Mobility experts urge comprehensive reform to deficient public transport in Mérida
Mérida, Yucatán, (August 04, 2021) .-.
-
The number of people infected by Covid-19 skyrockets in Playa del Carmen
Playa del Carmen, (August 04, 2021).-.
-
Mexico sues US gun manufacturers over arms trafficking
The Mexican government has sued some.
-
DIF Yucatán will commemorate Breastfeeding Week, with virtual activities
Mérida, Yucatán, (August 04, 2021).- In.
-
Relocation of the Mérida airport, an important benefit for the area where it will be located
The important issue is to know.
-
After 15 months, the cruise ships finally returned to Quintana Roo
QUINTANA ROO, (August 04, 2021).- Cruise.
Leave a Comment