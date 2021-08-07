Desperate parents search for their missing 15-year-old daughter in Tizimin, Yucatan

MERIDA, Yucatán, (August 07, 2021).- The parents of the 15-year-old adolescent Priscila Guadalupe Medina Sansores, seek and beg her daughter to contact them to find out if she is okay and if she decided to leave the house where she lived in Tizimin, Yucatan municipality.

They assure that on Sunday, August 1st, when her father and mother went to work in Tizimín, the young woman stayed at home, and around 9 in the morning, they were informed by her little brothers that she had left the house and since then they have not heard from her.

When they did not find her in the house of an 18-year-old person she met 2 months ago, they decided to go to the State Attorney General’s Office to file the corresponding complaint, which was left in the investigation folder UNATD15-GH-047/2021.

They ask for help from society

However, they have not been informed of her possible whereabouts either and now they turn to the media to request the help of citizens to locate her, even though they did not specify the amount, they offer a reward for whoever informs them where she is.

In this regard, the State Investigation Police (PEI) assured that they are working on this case and that they are following the leads of the lost woman.

The father of the minor added that he will not oppose his daughter making her life with whoever she left, and all he wants is to know where she is and if she is okay.

Parents offer a financial reward for anyone who provides information on the whereabouts of their daughter, and they hope that the Amber Alert will be activated soon, as they have not seen any notice published about the loss.

Source: Sipse

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







