Dates and locations for second dose of Pfizer in Mérida

Mérida, Yucatán, (August 17, 2021).- Attention, if you received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine and for some reason, you have not been able to obtain the second, you have this Monday 16th and Tuesday 17th to get it.

The State Government reported that the vaccination of people in Merida who are lagging behind and who for some reason had not been able to receive the second dose from the pharmaceutical company Pfizer began on Monday. For this, they must go to the macro module enabled in the Yucatán Siglo XXI Convention Center.

As reported by the Ministry of Health of Yucatán (SSY), this day and tomorrow, Tuesday, August 17, the application of second doses of Pfizer will be developed in Mérida in the macro vaccination center of the Yucatán Siglo XXI Convention Center at 8:00 a.m. the morning to 6:00 in the afternoon. It should be noted that it is only for people who already have the first dose of Pfizer.

Vaccination in municipalities of Yucatán

Parallel to this vaccination process in the state capital, the administration of the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine against Coronavirus to people between 30 and 39 years of age also started in 23 municipalities of the state in vaccination modules in the units SSY and the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS-Bienestar).

The municipalities in which this vaccination campaign is carried out are: Huhí, Sanahcat, Tepakán, Tekal de Venegas, Cantamayec, Sinanché, Dzilam de Bravo, Dzoncauich, Kopomá, Chumayel, Chapab, Tekom, Muxupip, Sucilá, Dzemul, Tekantación , Tunkás, Mama, Yaxkukul, Cenotillo, Xocchel, Mocochá and Kaua.

Second dose (Astrazeneca) for 40-49 years



It must be remembered that, in Mérida, the application of second doses of AstraZeneca continues for people between 40-49 years of age, who were born in the months of September and October, and this stage ends tomorrow with the vaccination of people of that age range who were born in the months of November and December.

This process is carried out in the 2 macro-centers and 4 modules distributed in the city from 8 in the morning to 6 in the afternoon.

The spaces enabled to carry out this task are The macro vaccination centers enabled in the Yucatán Siglo XXI Convention Center and the “Socorro Cerón” Multi-gym of the Kukulcán Sports Unit, the Yucatán Higher School of Arts (ESAY), the Unit Deportiva Villa Palmira, the Hospital Militar Regional de Especialidades (HMRE) and the Military Air Base Number 8.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







