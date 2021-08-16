Coastal Police find a wet bike near the Yucatan coast; it could belong to the man eaten by sharks

YUCATAN, (August 16, 2021).- The jet ski was between Chicxulub and Telchac, so the Coastal Police reported it through social networks looking for its owner and it is speculated that it could belong to the man eaten by sharks.
Agents of the Coastal Police belonging to the Ministry of Public Security found a jet ski adrift between the sea of Chicxulub and Telchac.
While they made their rounds through the waters of Yucatán, the elements saw a yellow and black jet ski of the Sea Doo brand.
Due to the place where the motorcycle was found, it is speculated that it could belong to the man who was eaten by sharks on Pérez Island, near the Alacranes Reef.
Source: Yucatan a la mano
