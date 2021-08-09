Clandestine youth party is shut down in Yucatan cenote amid pandemic

YUCATAN, (August 09, 2021).- Another party that brought together more than a hundred young people in a cenote in the municipality of Chemax, east of the state and adjacent to Quintana Roo, and that did not comply with health measures in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic, was closed by the staff of the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris), with the support of the National Guard.



The Cofepris report pointed out that the event was organized by people from Quintana Roo, and in order not to alert the police, the organizers took the young people in vehicles all the way to Chemax, in the neighboring state of Yucatan.



The Cofepris indicated that the authorities of the three levels of government were alerted of this clandestine event because together with the National Guard they followed the vehicles until they crossed the border into Yucatán.



The cenote was closed and suspension seals were placed, in addition to the fact that the National Guard detained three people for carrying illicit substances.



This is the second party with more than 100 people that have been closed in the middle of the Covid-19 protocol and control measures in Yucatan.



Two weeks ago, a party was shut dawn on the beaches of Chicxulub, where people, mostly between 18 and 28 years old, gathered there, disregarding capacity, healthy distance, and the use of face masks, among other measures.

The state government warned that there will be more closures and sanctions for those who insist on organizing parties of this type at a time when they are detained for prevention of the contagion of Covid-19 in Yucatan.

