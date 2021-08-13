Citizens rescue the Tu’ul cenote in Kantunil, Yucatan

MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (August 13, 2021).- Flanked by the municipalities of Izamal and Huhí, the municipality of Kantunil now has a new tourist attraction to offer, since this Wednesday the “Tu’ul cenote” was inaugurated to the public in this municipality.

For years, the inhabitants knew the place as the cenote de los ‘Tres Reyes’, but its Maya name, Tu’ul, translated into Spanish means rabbit.

“Tu’ul”, translated into Spanish means rabbit. (Photo: José Borgues / Social networks)

After being for many years in total abandonment, the night before the reopening of Cenote Tu’ul was carried out through a small ceremony in which the person in charge of the Department of Culture, Waldo Vega, the historian José Iván Borges and the mayor Javier Cardenas were present.

During the presentation of this new tourist attraction, the mayor thanked all those who were interested in this project of rescuing the cenote, since it is a living cultural reference of the municipality.

Rehabilitation of the site

Among the works carried out, he highlighted the general cleaning of the cavern, the rehabilitation and reconstruction of the access stairs, the construction of a masonry wall on the upper edge of the cavern, for the safety of the neighbors, since the place is located in the corner of the street.

(Photo: José Borgues / Social networks)

He also mentioned that tourists from other cities and countries have already visited the cenote and have been amazed at the work that was carried out.

Likewise, he invited everyone to visit this new attraction for the entire municipality and be responsible for the cleaning and care to preserve it.

Typical legends of the region and anecdotes related to the cenote were narrated at the event.

