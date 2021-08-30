Citizens protest against the CFE due to the lack of electricity in the Plan de Ayala Sur neighborhood of Mérida

Mérida, Yucatán, (August 30, 2021) .- With ropes, branches, and tires, residents of the Plan de Ayala Sur neighborhood blocked Calle 50 with 117 to protest against the CFE for the lack of electricity. They have spent over a week without electricity.
Users have already made report number W0103837391 to the CFE, but they assure that they have been ignored.
Consequently, the residents of the Plan de Ayala neighborhood decided to close down the aforementioned streets on Sunday, August 29th, concentrating a large number of protesters.
Police from the SSP arrived at the place and spoke with the residents, but the people of the Plan de Ayala declared that they will not remove the blockade until the CFE restores the service.
Source: Yucatan Ahora
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
