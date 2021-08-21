Citizens protest against the CFE due to lack of electricity in the Mulsay area of Mérida

Mérida, Yucatán, (August 21, 2021).- Given the lack of electricity for more than 30 hours, after the passage of tropical storm Grace, the area of ​​Mulsay, Nueva Mulsay, and Nueva Mulsay Extension has become the scene of several protests demanding that the CFE address the problem.

One of these protest fronts is located on Calle 110 between 67-D and 67-E, in Nueva Ampliación Mulsay, where residents closed off the public road traffic, blocking the way with branches and bushes.

Angry citizens warned that they will not raise the protest until the CFE solves the power failure problem caused by Storm Grace.

The blockade began around 9 p.m. on Friday, August 20th, when users already had 30 hours without electric power.

In this street, the people began to burn tires to pressure the CFE. The 110th Street Blockade spanned from 67th Street to 67th-G Street.

Another protest front is located on Calle 67-C between 116 and 118 of the Nueva Mulsay Extension, where neighbors also prevent vehicular traffic and warn that they will not withdraw until the electricity supply is restored.

This street was blocked with stones. Even children participated in the protest.

One of the protesters said that since Thursday, August 19th, shortly after 12 noon, they were left without electricity, and they know that in other places they already have electricity, so they do not explain why their neighborhood does not.

“The CFE is not responding to the magnitude of the problem is becoming great,” lamented one of the Mulsay residents.

In Calle 108 between 67-F and 69 Diagonal, the street was also closed by angry citizens, who placed branches and bushes to prevent vehicular passage.

The complaint was the same as in the other demonstrations: they have been without power for more than 30 hours because of the Grace storm.

The people from Mulsay cannot explain why the CFE has not been able to restore electricity in that area.

According to the CFE, more than 490 thousand users were affected, but the parastatal assured that the service has already been restored to 94 percent of them.

Everything indicates that the Mulsay area is in that six percent that still does not have electricity.

The CFE made 071 available for users who still lack the energy to make reports.

