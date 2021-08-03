Chunhuhub and Chicanná archaeological zones reopen in Campeche

The capacity is restricted to 30%, with a maximum of 50 visitors simultaneously in each site; Strict health protocols are applied in both places against Covid-19

CAMPECHE, (August 03, 2021).- After closing their doors in March 2020, as a preventive measure against the health contingency caused by COVID-19, the archaeological sites of Mexico continue with the gradual process of reopening, prioritizing the health of visitors and workers. Under this scheme, the Ministry of Culture of the Government of Mexico, through the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) and the INAH Campeche Center, reopens the sites of Chunhuhub and Chicanná, starting this August 2.

Both archaeological zones are already enabled with special signage for the trails and areas reopened to the visit, sanitation spaces, and protective acrylics in the lockers.

Chunhuhub, whose name in Mayan means “Place of the Huhub (Caribbean pine) trees”, is located in the municipality of Hecelchakán, and is a pre-Hispanic city that has excellent examples of Puuc architecture, especially with buildings from the Junquillo phases and Mosaic (800–950 AD), characterized by the use of simple columns or with ties, frets, and well-carved ashlars.

For its part, Chicanná, “The house of the snake’s mouth”, is located in the municipality of Calakmul, it is considered one of the most relevant sites in the Río Bec region, due to the decorative elegance of its buildings, among the Structure II stands out, ornamented with a huge zoomorphic mountain mask.

The provisional visiting hours in both archaeological zones are from Monday to Sunday, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The capacity will continue to be restricted to 30 percent, with a maximum of 50 visitors simultaneously, at each site. Likewise, preventive health measures will be maintained: mandatory use of face masks, application of alcohol gel, and use of sanitizing mat.

An attentive invitation is made to the public to respect the instructions of the INAH staff, as well as to take care of their health with the additional implements that they consider, and to refrain from going if they present any symptoms or discomfort.

It is worth mentioning that INAH continues with its work to disseminate archaeological, anthropological, and historical heritage, with virtual activities through social networks, within the framework of the campaign “With you in the distance”, of the Ministry of Culture of the Government of Mexico, so that those who cannot move to these sites enjoy the cultural heritage, in this case, of Campeche.

Source: Excelsior

The Yucatan Times

