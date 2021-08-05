Celebration of the Virgin of the Assumption in the San Sebastián neighborhood of Mérida

MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (August 04, 2021).- With a Eucharistic celebration, this Tuesday 3rd, the descent of the Virgin of the Assumption was made, one of the most deeply-rooted patron festivities in Yucatan.

The traditional party in the San Sebastián neighborhood, brought together a few people tonight due to the Covid pandemic.

With little presence in the sanctuary, at 7 o’clock at night the mass began, officiated by the parish priest of the church of San Sebastián Mártir, Lorenzo Augusto Mex Jiménez, which marked the beginning of the patronal feast.

The parish priest expressed that with joy another year of the feast of the Virgin Mary is being celebrated under somewhat special circumstances due to the pandemic.

Contrary to what was experienced every year with the lowering of the image, in front of which the people who participated piled up, this year the party was austere as there was no fair or bulls or fireworks.

“God sends us this but it is not something definitive, it is temporary, better times will come. When the Lord sends us this type of situation, it is because he has better things in store for us. He invited everyone to honor the Virgin Mary by closing the doors to envy, because the envious person does not want what you have but wants you not to have it ”, assured the parish priest.

At the end of the mass, the image of its site was downloaded so that it is closer to the Catholic faithful, as well as for the entry of the guilds to the parish, which year after year come to fulfill their promise to visit and venerate the Virgin Mary in her evocation of the Immaculate Assumption.

Small procession

Subsequently, a small procession was held around the church, that is, inside the atrium, in which the representatives of the 13 guilds of this parish and a small group of Catholic faithful participated, who commented that they long for the festivities that took place before the pandemic.

Wearing a white dress and a blue cape, the Virgin was lowered from the altar adorned with white flowers and the banners of the 13 guilds.

The bells of the Catholic temple announced the start of the festival while a group of custodians carried the Virgin in their arms.

The feast of the Virgin of the Assumption continues until August 16.

Rosary prayers and masses have been scheduled to celebrate the Virgin.

