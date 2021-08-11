Cancun Travel Mart 2021 features a new format

Cancun Travel Mart (CTM’21) will be held “live” at the Iberostar Selection Cancun, October 17, 18, and 19, 2021, and will introduce a new format where Tour Operator/Buyers will have booth/stand offices instead of the Suppliers.

Cancun Travel Mart (CTM’21) is the first opportunity that the Cancun Mexico Caribbean Travel Industry Buyers and Suppliers will have to personally meet since the COVID-19 Pandemic “shut down” the global Travel Industry. The CTM’21 physical set-up, Registration, Welcome, Business Sessions, Seminars and Social Functions will implement and carefully follow social distancing protocol and procedures.

Sponsored by the Cancun, Puerto Morelos, & Isla Mujeres Hotel Association and managed by William H. Coleman, Inc., CTM’21 will be the 33rd edition of this annual Mexico Tourism Business Development Event. This is the first time in many years that the Cancun Travel Mart (CTM’21) business sessions will be held at a Cancun area hotel/resort instead of a convention center.

Travel Industry professionals from global markets and Cancun and Mexico destinations will be gathering for the three days of pre-scheduled business appointments, seminars and sponsored social functions. Buyers are Tour Operators from worldwide travel origination markets who pay a registration booth/stand fee and arrange their transportation and hotel accommodations. Suppliers are senior sales and promotion managers from Mexico hotels/resorts, receptive companies, government/private sector promotion organizations and providers of Mexico Travel Services.

The new Buyer CTM’21 format registration fee is US$125 that now includes a 3m by 2m stand/office with tables, chairs, electrical outlet and identification sign; one delegate badge; pre-scheduled appointments with Suppliers; all CTM’21 business and social activities; product update presentations, and much more. A new Buyer registration option of $495 that includes three days/nights at the all-inclusive Iberostar Selection Cancun plus all CTM’21 activities are also being introduced for the first time this year.

The CTM’21 Supplier Registration Fee is US$1,000 and includes two delegate badges; pre-scheduled appointments with Buyers; all CTM’21 business and social activities; and much more. The new event format enables Suppliers to visit Buyer stands and will reduce their costs for booth/stand decorations and set-up. Tourism/Promotion offices, Media/Tech Organizations and Attractions will still have an option to have a stand for US$1,595 that includes a 3m by 2m stand with tables, chairs, electrical outlet and identification sign.

Manuel Cuevas, William H. Coleman, Inc. President & CEO said: “The new Iberostar venue will help us manage social distancing protocols and requirements to provide a safe, modern, and comfortable business environment with easy access and parking. We believe this year’s Cancun Travel Mart will be an excellent opportunity for the Mexico Travel Industry to create and implement pandemic recovery plans.”

Registration is available at: www.cancuntravelmart.com. Cancun Travel Mart (CTM’21) is organized and managed by William H. Coleman, Inc., Jacksonville, Florida. For answers to specific questions, please Email: help@whcoleman.com, or call +1 904 398 6777 EXT 8022.

SOURCE: Cancun Travel Mart press release.

