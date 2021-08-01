Cancun is at risk of going back to the red traffic light COVID-19

Cancun, Quintana Roo, (July 31, 2021).- Cancun and the municipalities of the northern zone of Quintana Roo are dangerously close to going back to epidemiological red traffic light, given the increase in the number of infections, and therefore, hospital occupancy.

When announcing the current colors of the State Epidemiological Traffic Light, which during the week of August 2 to 8 will remain orange throughout the state, Governor Carlos Joaquín warned that the state has a greater number of cases in the range aged from 20 to 49 years.

During the Citizen Connection program transmitted by the Quintana Roo Social Communication System and the networks of the General Coordination of Communication, the governor of Quintana Roo announced the behavior, municipality by municipality, of the contagion curves by covid-19.

Bacalar 53% decrease

Tulum 39% decrease

Isla Mujeres 38%, decrease

Cozumel 22% decrease

Othón P. Blanco 15% decrease

Felipe Carrillo Puerto 7% increase

Benito Juárez 27% increase

Lázaro Cárdenas 31% increase

Puerto Morelos 36% increase

José María Morelos 36% increase

Solidarity 110% increase

Faced with this situation, it stands out that the northern area of ​​Quintana Roo is at serious risk of going back to the red traffic light. In these municipalities, the contagion rate increased from 1.12% to 1.15 percent, added to the fact that hospital occupancy is at 50 points.

Regarding the Benito Juárez municipalities (Cancún), the most populated city in the state, it was warned that the pandemic continues to grow, even registering up to 250 daily cases.

Individually, three hospitals in the northern region register 80 percent occupancy: Unit 3 of the IMSS in Cancun, Kumate in Cancun, and Unit 18 of the IMSS in Playa del Carmen.

In contrast, the southern zone of Quintana Roo has a contagion index point of 1, and 17% hospital occupancy.

#QuintanaRoo se mantiene en naranja del 2 al 8 de agosto. Nuestra ocupación hospitalaria es del 40% y debido a las nuevas variantes COVID-19 hoy en México vivimos la tercera ola de contagios. Se requiere esfuerzo adicional y la solidaridad de todas y todos. #PonteVIVO pic.twitter.com/ftPw41z72O — Carlos Joaquín (@CarlosJoaquin) July 30, 2021

The governor concluded his participation by exhorting the population not to trust and respect sanitary measures, especially now that Quintana Roo, Mexico, and the world are experiencing the third wave of infections due to the new variants.

Source: Sipse

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







