  • Headlines,
  • News,
  • Peninsula,
  • Q, Roo

    • Cancun is at risk of going back to the red traffic light COVID-19

    By on August 1, 2021
    The infection rate in the northern zone increased in just one week. Photo: (Sipse)

    Cancun, Quintana Roo, (July 31, 2021).- Cancun and the municipalities of the northern zone of Quintana Roo are dangerously close to going back to epidemiological red traffic light, given the increase in the number of infections, and therefore, hospital occupancy.

    When announcing the current colors of the State Epidemiological Traffic Light, which during the week of August 2 to 8 will remain orange throughout the state, Governor Carlos Joaquín warned that the state has a greater number of cases in the range aged from 20 to 49 years.

    During the Citizen Connection program transmitted by the Quintana Roo Social Communication System and the networks of the General Coordination of Communication, the governor of Quintana Roo announced the behavior, municipality by municipality, of the contagion curves by covid-19.

    • Bacalar 53% decrease
    • Tulum 39% decrease
    • Isla Mujeres 38%, decrease
    • Cozumel 22% decrease
    • Othón P. Blanco 15% decrease
    • Felipe Carrillo Puerto 7% increase
    • Benito Juárez 27% increase
    • Lázaro Cárdenas 31% increase
    • Puerto Morelos 36% increase
    • José María Morelos 36% increase
    • Solidarity 110% increase

    Faced with this situation, it stands out that the northern area of ​​Quintana Roo is at serious risk of going back to the red traffic light. In these municipalities, the contagion rate increased from 1.12% to 1.15 percent, added to the fact that hospital occupancy is at 50 points.

    Regarding the Benito Juárez municipalities (Cancún), the most populated city in the state, it was warned that the pandemic continues to grow, even registering up to 250 daily cases.  

    Individually, three hospitals in the northern region register 80 percent occupancy: Unit 3 of the IMSS in Cancun, Kumate in Cancun, and Unit 18 of the IMSS in Playa del Carmen.

    In contrast, the southern zone of Quintana Roo has a contagion index point of 1, and 17% hospital occupancy.

    The governor concluded his participation by exhorting the population not to trust and respect sanitary measures, especially now that Quintana Roo, Mexico, and the world are experiencing the third wave of infections due to the new variants.

    Source: Sipse

    The Yucatan Times
    Newsroom



    Comments

    comments

    more recommended stories

    Leave a Comment