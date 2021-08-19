Campeche authorities prepared for the arrival of Hurricane Grace

Campeche, (August 19, 2021) .- This Wednesday 18th, before the follow-up report of Hurricane Grace, the government of the state of Campeche launched the State Council of Civil Protection to be prepared in case of emergency, because within 24 hours the meteorological phenomenon is expected to touch land in Campeche, 11 municipalities are in preventive measures, five in blue alert and six in green.

The last update at 3:00 pm on Wednesday, August 18th, put the municipalities of Campeche, Seybaplaya, Champotón, Escárcega, and Candelaria on a blue alert, as they will not be directly affected by the hurricane; however, Calkiní, Hecelchakán, Tenabo, Hopelchén, Dzitbalché, and Calakmul are already on green alert. The municipalities of Carmen and Palizada probably do not have direct effects.

Once the council was installed, the first point on the table was to notify all the state municipalities, launch the Municipal Civil Protection Councils in order to attend to needs, emergencies and be prepared for the contingency, mainly in the municipalities where there are already prevention alerts.

They entered into dialogue with the federal support authorities, in the presence of the representatives of the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE), Secretariat of the Navy, National Guard (GN), and the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena), they agreed to work together with the 911 emergency number for operators to make general calls. In the case of Sedena, they have not yet implemented the DNIII-E Plan.

It was around noon when the various city councils of the state also spoke to launch the Municipal Civil Protection Councils, they also declared a permanent session and will be monitoring the reports of the National Meteorological Service and the National Water Commission (Conagua) to take action emerging.

In specific cases such as Candelaria and Palizada, which are municipalities where high-flow rivers pass and their problems lie in the runoff after the rainy seasons, a special contingency plan must be contemplated. Last year in Palizada they reached the historical maximum in the height of the river that was 6.40 meters.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments