British Airways have slashed ticket prices from Mexico to London to just £257 as thousands of Britons are scrambling to get home before 4am on Sunday to avoid a ten-day stay in a UK quarantine hotel costing £1,750 per person.

The airline has cut the prices of two flights landing at London Gatwick at 12.35am and 3.05am on Sunday, just hours before the 4am deadline, to a mere £257 ‘rescue fare’ amid the rush for Britons to return home.

Around 6,000 panicked British holidaymakers scrambling to get home before 4am on Sunday, when Mexico will be placed on the red list, to avoid a ten-day stay in a UK quarantine hotel costing £1,750 per person.

To make matters worse, the cost of hotel quarantine will increase from August 12, with the price for single adult travellers rising from £1,750 to £2,285 and a second adult paying £1,430 – more than double the current rate of £650. +40

British Airways slashed the prices of their tickets from Mexico to London to just £257 as thousands of Britons are scrambling to get home before 4am on Sunday. The flights are advertised at £95 ($140), totalling £257 with tax added at checkout +40

As well as slashing the costs of the flights arriving in on Sunday morning, British Airways raised the costs of other available flights from £800 to around £1,000 while rebooking existing customers. Pictured: Passengers arrive at Heathrow on Friday

The decision to place Mexico on the red list also reflects worries about a new variant that originated in Colombia and which has concerned British scientists.

On the British Airways website, the two last Saturday night flights are advertised at just £95, with this cost rising to a total of £257 after tax is added, a considerable discount from the usual £800 fares.

A source told MailOnline: ‘We want to help other people who are stranded so rolled out a rescue fare.’

